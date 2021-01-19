TajCoin (TAJ) Market Cap Reaches $14,492.82

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a total market cap of $14,492.82 and $9.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.25 or 0.99977988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.00596522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00154807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003918 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 20,045,829 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

