Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 10,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 15,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24.

About Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

