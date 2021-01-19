Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAOP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

