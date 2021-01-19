TAP Consulting LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.16% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

CIL stock remained flat at $$42.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

