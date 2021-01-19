TAP Consulting LLC Buys 201 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

JNJ stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 231,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. The firm has a market cap of $427.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

