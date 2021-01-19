TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.23. 59,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,530. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

