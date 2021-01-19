TAP Consulting LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,050. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $291.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.53 and its 200-day moving average is $243.02.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

