TAP Consulting LLC Has $809,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 331.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 586,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 68,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

