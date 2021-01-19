TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

