TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 595,551 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

