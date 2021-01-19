TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,970. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $233.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

