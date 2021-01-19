TAP Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,733 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 8,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

