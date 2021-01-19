Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 689,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TEDU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.