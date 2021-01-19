Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $20.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

TECK traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $20.92. 5,614,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,639. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

