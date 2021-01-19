Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.74

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 290769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.