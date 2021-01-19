Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of THQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.