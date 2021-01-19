Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.79 ($3.28).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.32 ($2.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

About Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F)

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

