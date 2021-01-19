Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,272.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

