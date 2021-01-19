Telos Market Capitalization Achieves $9.59 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $78,324.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telos has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

