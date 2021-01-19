Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $45.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,210. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

