Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $2.32. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 874,841 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.