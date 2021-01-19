Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.44

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.44 and last traded at $140.04, with a volume of 30353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

