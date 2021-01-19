Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $128.00.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,954. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.