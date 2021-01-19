Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

