Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) PT Set at C$4.00 by CIBC

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

TEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.66.

TSE:TEV traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.31. 26,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78. Tervita Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. The firm has a market cap of C$374.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$298.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

