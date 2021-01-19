Tesla, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $826.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $783.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $682.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.78. Tesla has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

