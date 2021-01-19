Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

TXRH traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 6,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,588. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,531. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

