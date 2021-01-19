TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.54.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

