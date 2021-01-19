TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of TFII traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.