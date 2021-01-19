Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TVACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Thayer Ventures Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TVACU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 104,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,850. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

