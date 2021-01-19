The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.60

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 9321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 71.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth $147,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth $74,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

