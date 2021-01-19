The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.99

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 4772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Several analysts recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,226,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

