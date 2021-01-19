The Champaign Telephone (OTCMKTS:CPHT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

The Champaign Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:CPHT)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

The Champaign Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPHT)

The Champaign Telephone Company and its subsidiary CT Communications provide telecommunications services to residential and business customers in Champaign County, Ohio, and in the Village of West Liberty in Logan County, Ohio. Services provided by the company include landline telephone, wired and wireless Internet access, and cable television.

