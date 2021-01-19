The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $51.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 7,289,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.