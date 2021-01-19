The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. The Clorox accounts for about 1.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. 1,607,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

