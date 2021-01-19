The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,098,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.