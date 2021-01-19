The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $6.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GS traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.39. 250,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

