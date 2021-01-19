The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.