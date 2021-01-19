The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

