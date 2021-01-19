The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. 143,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,291. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

