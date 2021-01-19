The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

