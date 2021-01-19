The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock remained flat at $$275.59 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 114,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

