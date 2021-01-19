The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,689. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.