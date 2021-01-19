The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $22.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Peck traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.26. 855,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,610,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

About The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

