The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

PNC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

