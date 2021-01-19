The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $69,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $3,815,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $725.61. 436,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $725.66 and a 200-day moving average of $689.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.