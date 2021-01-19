The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

The Southern stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 79,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,710. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

