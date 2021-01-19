The Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

SO traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

