The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after buying an additional 608,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Toro by 7,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 259,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.16. 9,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

