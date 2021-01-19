The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858,356 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 6.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $104,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

TD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.